Year Ender 2025: Akshay Kumar To Ajay Devgn; Most Movie Releases In 2025
Year Ender 2025: A lot went down in the entertainment world. We're telling you about the stars who had the most film releases this year from Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn; Check List Here
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar dominated the screen in 2025. This year, his films like Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, Kannappa, and Jolly LLB 3 were released. Akshay had the most film releases. Some were hits, and some were flops.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn had 4 films released this year. They are Azaad, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and De De Pyaar De 2. Most of Ajay's films were flops.
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna created a huge buzz this year. He appeared in 2 films, Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Both of his films proved to be blockbusters at the box office.
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh appeared in 3 films this year. His movies Raid 2, Housefull 5, and Masti 4 were released. Riteish's films also failed to do much at the box office.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan appeared in only one film in 2025, Sikandar. However, his film turned out to be a box office disaster.
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol also appeared in just one film this year, Jaat. His film did okay at the box office.
Aamir Khan
An Aamir Khan film was released in 2025 after a long time. He was seen in the film Sitare Zameen Par this year. The film was a hit at the box office.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh had been searching for a massive hit for a long time. His 2025 film Dhurandhar fulfilled that search. The movie is creating a storm at the box office.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt had 3 films released this year. He appeared in Housefull 5, The Bhootni, and Dhurandhar. His film Dhurandhar is earning big.
John Abraham
2025 wasn't special for John Abraham. His two films, Tehran and The Diplomat, came out this year. Both did okay.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.