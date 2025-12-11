- Home
The year 2025 wasn’t kind to some leading Tollywood actresses. Sreeleela, Bhagyashri Borse, Pooja Hegde, and Keerthy Suresh faced box office disappointments with multiple films failing to impress audiences and critics alike.
Actresses Who Faced Flops in 2025
Sreeleela
Sreeleela faced a tough year at the box office. Three of her films—Robin Hood with Nithiin, Junior, and Mass Jathara with Ravi Teja—turned out to be major flops, causing significant losses and continuing her streak of failures
Bhagyashri Borse
Bhagyashri’s popularity is rising, yet box office success remains elusive. Her films Kingdom and Kantha underperformed, while Andhra King Taluka, despite positive reviews, failed to make an impact commercially.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde faced a tough year as her Bollywood film Deva and Tamil movie Retro with Suriya flopped. The only highlight was her viral special song in Coolie, which garnered attention despite her other setbacks.
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh had a challenging year at the box office. Her two films, Uppu Kappurambu and Revolver Rita, failed to impress audiences and were considered commercial disappointments.
