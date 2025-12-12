Allu Arjun Watched Dhurandhar In Hyderabad: Fans Await His Review
Allu Arjun was spotted watching the movie Dhurandhar at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. During this, he met the Mowgli team and extended his best wishes. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is receiving a lot of praise
Allu Arjun Watched Movie
Allu Arjun at AMB Cinema: The film with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan is getting great praise. A song on Akshaye Khanna has gone viral for its tune and dance.
Allu Arjun Spotted Watching Dhurandhar
Allu Arjun was spotted watching Dhurandhar and meeting the Mowgli team at AMB Cinemas. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for his take on the film. Hrithik previously gave a mixed review.
Indian MEGA STAR @alluarjun congratulated the Court team for delivering a sensational film ❤️🔥#AA22#Courtpic.twitter.com/vNqpmo4DHV
— Sumanth (@SumanthOffl) December 11, 2025
Allu Arjun at AMB
A video is going viral on social media showing Allu Arjun at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad, where he wished the Mowgli team well.
Icon Star @alluarjun sent his best wishes to the Mowgli team and met the Court team in person to congratulate them. He is now at AMB Cinemas watching Dhurandhar.
As always, #AlluArjun stands by good cinema and continues to encourage quality filmmaking.❤️ pic.twitter.com/KaHUhRKsASpic.twitter.com/bDBsB7HTNE
— Euphoria. (@euphoriaIcon) December 11, 2025
Fans Await His Review
According to a Gulte report, Allu Arjun is watching Dhurandhar. He was seen in a checked shirt and white vest. He greeted the Mowgli team before the screening. Fans now await his review.
Akshay Kumar's Review
Akshay Kumar praised Dhurandhar on X, calling it a 'gripping tale' and complimenting director Aditya Dhar. He was happy the audience is loving the hard-hitting story.
Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms . We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2025
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.