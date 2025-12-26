Year Ahead: Border 2 to Ikkkis – 8 Exciting Films Releasing in January 2026
The box office kicks off 2026 with a flood of releases. While many films are hitting theatres in January, some are expected to be blockbusters. Here’s a look at 8 exciting movies releasing this month.
1. Ikkis
Release: Jan 1, 2026
Genre: Historical War Drama
Cast: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Language: Hindi
2. The Raja Saab
Release date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Romantic Horror Comedy
Star Cast: Prabhas, Nidhi Agarwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani
Director: Maruti Dasari
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam
3. Jana Nayagan
Release date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Political Action Drama
Star Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamita Biju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani
Director: H. Vinod
Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu
4. Parasakthi
Release date: January 10, 2026
Genre: Political Action Drama
Star Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Srileela, Jayam Ravi, Atharva Murali
Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad
Languages: Tamil, Telugu
5. Bharat Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi
Release date: January 12, 2026
Genre: Family Romantic Comedy
Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Aashika Ranganathan, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore and Satya
Director: Kishore Tirumala
Language: Telugu
6.Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Release date: January 12, 2026
Genre: Action Drama
Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Daggubati Venkatesh, Catherine Tresa
Director: Anil Ravipudi
Language: Telugu
7.Border 2
Release date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Historical War Drama
Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Anya Singh
Director: Anurag Singh
Language: Hindi
8. Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past
Release date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Horror Suspense Thriller
Star Cast: Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey
Director: Vikram Bhatt
Language: Hindi
