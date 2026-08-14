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Weather Alert: Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure System Intensifies, Heavy Rain Warning Issued Across States - Check
A strengthening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has triggered weather alerts across several states, with the IMD forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
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A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is rapidly getting stronger, causing a sudden weather shift across many parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that this system will bring moderate to extremely heavy rains to East, Central, and North India in the coming days. Currently, the system is moving northwest towards the West Bengal coast and neighbouring Bangladesh. Forecasters expect it to move towards the Gangetic plains and Jharkhand in the next few hours.
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The weather department has put several states on high alert as the low pressure gets more intense. A red alert is in place for West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, where the situation could get serious. Jharkhand has been given an orange alert. Some places in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh could see extremely heavy rainfall of over 204.5 mm. Meanwhile, Jharkhand might get heavy rains between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. There's a risk of low-lying areas getting flooded, roads being submerged, and river levels rising dangerously.
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It's not just East India. More than 15 other states are now under a yellow alert. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Kerala, Konkan-Goa, Maharashtra, parts of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, and western MP. These areas could see scattered heavy rains. An active monsoon trough and a western disturbance are making things worse, with wind speeds likely to increase to 40-50 kmph.
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Coming to the Telugu states, Telangana will likely see light to moderate rain or thundershowers across different places. In Hyderabad and nearby districts, the sky will be cloudy all day with occasional showers. Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Khammam might get short spells of heavy rain in the afternoon or evening. North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema regions in Andhra Pradesh are also expected to get light to moderate rains. Fishermen should be careful as strong winds are expected along the coast.
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With strong winds and a risk of lightning, it's best for people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Officials are warning everyone not to stand under trees, near electric poles, or weak structures during rain and lightning. Farmers should store their produce in safe, dry places to prevent it from getting wet. Weather experts also advise moving cattle to higher ground for safety.
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