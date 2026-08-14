2 5 Image Credit : Chatgpt

The weather department has put several states on high alert as the low pressure gets more intense. A red alert is in place for West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, where the situation could get serious. Jharkhand has been given an orange alert. Some places in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh could see extremely heavy rainfall of over 204.5 mm. Meanwhile, Jharkhand might get heavy rains between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. There's a risk of low-lying areas getting flooded, roads being submerged, and river levels rising dangerously.