Awarapan 2 has finally hit cinemas, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit. Early X reactions are mixed, with praise for performances and suspense but criticism over nostalgia and music.

Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen as Shivam Pandit with Awarapan 2, the much-awaited follow-up to the 2007 cult favourite Awarapan. The film opened in theatres on August 14 and had already generated considerable buzz before release, particularly after the renewed popularity of its music and strong advance bookings.

The first-day, first-show reactions on X are now beginning to arrive, and the verdict appears divided.

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One viewer who watched the film at PVR Lido praised the first half, calling it packed with excitement, emotion, action and a thrilling atmosphere. According to the reaction, the story keeps audiences engaged while gradually building suspense before the interval.

Another X user gave Awarapan 2 a strong 4/5 rating, suggesting that the sequel has managed to deliver an entertaining theatrical experience.

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However, not everyone was impressed. A section of viewers criticised the film for depending too heavily on nostalgia instead of offering something genuinely fresh. The music also came under criticism, with some viewers feeling that it lacks the emotional impact and soul associated with the original.

Interestingly, Emraan Hashmi's performance appears to be one of the film's biggest positives. Even viewers who were disappointed with the sequel's overall execution acknowledged that the actor has delivered a strong performance.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Prediction

Early trade estimates suggest a promising opening. Sacnilk's preliminary data indicates that the film could target around ₹20 crore on day one, while advance sales have already generated significant interest.

Hit or Miss?

Based on the early X reactions, Awarapan 2 currently has a mixed verdict. Emraan's performance, action and suspense are winning praise, but the story and music are dividing audiences. It is too early to call the film a Hit or Miss.