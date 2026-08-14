Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, earns praise for its emotional storytelling, powerful performances and moving portrayal of Partition’s painful aftermath.

With its theatrical release just hours away, Batwara 1947 has already started creating a strong buzz among moviegoers. Based on Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the Partition drama has now received an early review from producer Ramesh Taurani.

Ramesh Taurani Calls Batwara 1947 ‘Deeply Moving’

After watching the film, Ramesh Taurani took to Instagram to share his first impressions. He described Batwara 1947 as a deeply sensitive and moving film that celebrates humanity while highlighting the resilience of the human spirit during one of the darkest chapters in history.

Taurani also urged audiences to watch the film on its opening day, praising its emotional depth and powerful message of compassion.

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Win Special Mention

Ramesh Taurani was particularly impressed by the performances. He called Sunny Deol’s act “terrific” and “deeply impactful”, while expressing his happiness at seeing Preity Zinta back on the big screen.

The film also marks Preity Zinta’s comeback to Hindi cinema after an eight-year gap, making her return one of the major talking points surrounding the release.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2: Box Office Clash Ahead

Interestingly, Batwara 1947 is releasing alongside Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer Awarapan 2. With both films targeting audiences with very different cinematic experiences, the box office clash could make the coming days interesting.

While early word-of-mouth for Batwara 1947 appears positive, its real test will begin once audiences get to watch the film in theatres.