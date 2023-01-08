Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yash turns 37: Know 7 lesser-known facts about KGF star

    First Published Jan 8, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Happy Birthday, Yash: As Yash turns 37, let us take a look at 7 lesser-known truths about the actor.
     

    Yash has become a household name in India. He is one of the few self-made superstars. Yash, like Shah Rukh Khan, began his career in the show business through television serials. After a few years on television, he was cast as the lead in Moggina Manasu in 2008. Nobody could have predicted that Yash would achieve so much in such a short period.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yash was optimistic about KGF: Chapter 2 even before it was released. He told his Karnataka admirers that KGF would bring honour to the Kannada film industry. And when the first chapter was released, everyone took note of the geniuses behind the grand work. Because of his superb looks and film personality, the public outside of Karnataka readily adopted Yash. And KGF: Chapter 2 irrevocably altered the face of Kannada film.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actor is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Yash made his film debut in 2007 with the movie Jambada Hudugi, in which he played a supporting role. Let's look at 7 lesser-known truths about the actor on this specific day.

    Image: Yash / Instagram

    Yash's birth name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. He was born to his father Arun Kumar (who worked as a driver in KSRTC) and mother, Pushpa.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Initially, Yash proved his acting skills in Kannada TV serials. His first mega series was Nanda Gokula, directed by Ashok Kashyap. It took some time for Yash to venture into films.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He won the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie Moggina Manasu, directed by Shashank. Yash's first commercial hit was Modalasala, directed by Purushottham C Somanathapura, which released in 2010
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Over the years, he gave the industry hit films and became one of the highest-paid Kannada actors in Sandalwood in 2014. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yash has also donned various hats in Sandalwood. He turned singer for two of his movies, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Masterpiece, for which he sang the songs 'Annthamma' and 'Annange Love Agide' respectively.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yash met his actor-wife Radhika Pandit on the sets of TV series Nanda Gokula where they fell in love with each other. The couple married on Dec 9, 2016. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yasho Marga Foundation was jointly started by Yash and Radhika, years ago. It aims at helping the poor. The couple had invested Rs 4 crore for rejuvenating lakes in Koppal district.
     

