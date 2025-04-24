Yash to begin shoot for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'; visits Mahakaleshwar temple
Yash joins shooting of highly anticipated 'Ramayana' movie next week. Filming begins in Mumbai, and Yash will participate amidst his work on 'Toxic'. He recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for special prayers
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 07:20 AM
1 Min read
Yash to participate in the shooting of the Indian film 'Ramayana' next week. Grand filming starts in Mumbai, and Yash will be involved alongside his work on 'Toxic'.
Yash visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Ravana, a devotee of Shiva, is believed to have a connection with Mahakaleshwar.
Yash, portraying Ravana, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple. He participated in the Bhasma Aarti, a sacred ritual.
Yash attended the Bhasma Aarti in traditional attire. He expressed his joy at visiting the temple and seeking Lord Shiva's blessings.
Yash continues his tradition of visiting temples before filming. He is both acting in and co-producing 'Ramayana' with Namit Malhotra.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Yash's scenes will be filmed from the last week of April.
A special set depicting Ravana's grandeur has been built in Mumbai. The two-part film's first part releases during Diwali 2026, and the second in 2027.
