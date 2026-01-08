Kannada star Yash need no introduction. He is a successful actor today, but his rise to fame is amazing. Few people realise that Yash grew up in a humble middle-class household in Hassan.

His father, Arun Kumar, worked as a driver for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, which eventually became the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Yash left his family to become an actor, and he is now one of the most well-known performers.