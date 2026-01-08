- Home
Who Is Natalie Burn? Glamorous Hollywood Actress Who Catches Attention in Yash’s Toxic
The teaser for Yash's movie 'Toxic' has been released, sparking intense curiosity among viewers. Here's the info on the glamorous actress who appeared boldly with Yash in the teaser.
Toxic Teaser
The teaser for the movie Toxic, starring Sandalwood's Googly star, Rajahuli Yash, is out. With a star-studded cast, people are watching the Toxic teaser on repeat. The 2.51-minute teaser has created a lot of curiosity among viewers.
Actresses of Toxic movie
For the past week, the film crew has been revealing the looks and character names of the actresses in Toxic. Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi are in lead roles. But the sultry beauty in the teaser is making waves alongside Yash.
Steamy scene in the teaser
A steamy scene is visible in the teaser. The question of who the glamour doll appearing boldly with Yash is has been answered. After the teaser's release, netizens were searching for who this beauty is.
The glamour doll's name is Natalie Burn
The Toxic glamour doll's name is Natalie Burn. A Ukrainian-American actress, Natalie is also a model. Her Instagram profile says she's a member of The Actors Studio & The Television Academy and an actress. She also shared the Toxic teaser release poster on her Instagram story.
Natalie Burn
A few days ago, Natalie had shared information about her acting in the movie Toxic. Natalie has appeared as a model for several popular magazines.
