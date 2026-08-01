The trailer for Yash's multilingual action drama 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' will release on August 8. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars an ensemble cast and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

Yash's much-awaited multilingual action drama 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has officially locked its trailer release date. The makers announced on Saturday that the film's trailer will premiere on August 8, marking the next major milestone ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on August 26. The announcement was made through the film's official Instagram handle, triggering widespread excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOXIC (@toxic_themovie)

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is being positioned as a high-octane visual spectacle. The film has already generated significant attention through its promotional campaigns and musical singles. The multilingual film is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages, aiming to reach audiences across India and international markets.

Ensemble Cast and Teaser Details

The film features a star-studded ensemble led by Yash, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the film's teaser, offering audiences a fresh glimpse of the women who play pivotal roles in the story.

The one-minute-and-41-second video introduced each of the lead actresses in striking new avatars, although the makers did not disclose details about their respective characters. The teaser also featured a female voice-over that added an element of mystery to the narrative.

It opened with an on-screen warning that read: "Kids... stay away. Parents... make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents... make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great-grandparents... at your own risk."

While the teaser hinted that each female character will play a significant role in the film's narrative, the makers have kept key plot details under wraps.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.