- Home
- Entertainment
- Toxic Star Cast Fees: Yash to Nayanthara - Who’s Charging Highest for the Most Anticipated Film?
Toxic Star Cast Fees: Yash to Nayanthara - Who’s Charging Highest for the Most Anticipated Film?
The teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has sparked major buzz among fans. As excitement grows, reported fee details of Yash and the film’s star cast are now surfacing online.
Yash's fee for Toxic
South superstar Yash is playing the lead role in the film Toxic. It's being said that he has a double role in this movie. He has charged a fee of 50 crore for the film.
Nayanthara's fee
Nayanthara is playing a lead role in Yash's film Toxic. According to media reports, Nayanthara, who has been part of many hit films, received a fee of 12 crore for this movie.
How much is Kiara Advani's fee
Kiara Advani has been working in South films along with Bollywood for a while. According to reports, Kiara has charged a fee of 15 crore rupees to work in the film Toxic.
How much is Huma Qureshi's fee
Huma Qureshi will be seen in a powerful role in Yash's film. Huma is playing the character of Elizabeth in the movie. She has received a fee of 2 crore for this role.
Also Read: Rajinikanth to Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Superstars Over 70 Still Ruling the Box Office with Blockbusters
How much is Rukmini Vasanth's fee
Rukmini Vasanth will also be seen in Yash's film Toxic. Her 2025 film Kantara Chapter 1 shook the box office. She has charged a fee of 3 crore to work in Toxic.
Tara Sutaria's fee
Tara Sutaria is making her debut in the South film industry with the film Toxic. She has received a fee of 2 crore rupees to work in Yash's film.
When will the film Toxic be released
Director Geetu Mohandas's action-thriller film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is releasing in theaters worldwide on March 19. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, Surjith Gopinath, Amit Tiwari, Benedict Garrett, Tatyana Dar, Kyle Paul, and Beatriz Taufenbach in lead roles. Its budget is 600 crore.
Also Read: 'Toxic': Yash's clean-shaven 'Ticket' look unveiled in new poster
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.