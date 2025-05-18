Image Credit : Getty

IYO SKY may be the best in-ring performer in WWE today. But Rhea Ripley isn’t done chasing the title IYO took from her. After WrestleMania 41, where IYO retained against both Ripley and Bianca Belair, Rhea remained close to the champion.

On RAW, the two teamed up to defeat Roxanne Perez and Giulia, but Rhea’s post-match stare at the title was clear, she wants it back.