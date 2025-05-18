WWE Titles That Could Change Before Money in the Bank 2025
With new challengers rising and storylines advancing, here are four WWE titles that could realistically change hands before July.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Rhea Ripley Could Regain the Women’s World Title from IYO SKY
IYO SKY may be the best in-ring performer in WWE today. But Rhea Ripley isn’t done chasing the title IYO took from her. After WrestleMania 41, where IYO retained against both Ripley and Bianca Belair, Rhea remained close to the champion.
On RAW, the two teamed up to defeat Roxanne Perez and Giulia, but Rhea’s post-match stare at the title was clear, she wants it back.
2. Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Title Is Under Threat
Dominik’s redemption arc has been real, but his problems are just beginning. After winning the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year, Dirty Dom now has a long line of challengers, including Penta, AJ Styles, and even his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor.
Penta’s rise, AJ’s hunger, and Balor’s history with Dom. With tensions from WrestleMania and weekly backstage teases, Dominik could find himself overwhelmed and outmatched. A title switch seems more like a “when” than “if.”
3. Tiffany Stratton Could Drop the WWE Women’s Title to Nia Jax
Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year and hasn’t looked back. She’s taken down big names like Bayley and Charlotte Flair, proving she belongs at the top. But Nia Jax is back and dangerous.
After crushing Jade Cargill on SmackDown, Jax has launched herself into the title picture. Her size and power contrast Tiffany’s athleticism, and WWE may see a title change as a way to shake up the SmackDown women’s division.
4. The Street Profits’ Tag Team Reign Is at Risk
The Street Profits are proven champions, but they’ve been caught slipping. The team of Fraxiom Nathan Frazer and Axiom have already pinned the champs on Smackdown.
With momentum on their side and the crowd getting behind them, Fraxiom could push WWE to book a title match soon. If it happens before Money in the Bank, don’t be shocked if we see new champs usher.