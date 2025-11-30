Kriti Sanon, Dhanush, and Aanand L. Rai visited Pune's DagduSheth temple to seek blessings for 'Tere Ishk Mein'. The film is a box office success, showing 10% growth on its second day and earning ₹31.63 crore in two days.

'Tere Ishk Mein' Team Seeks Blessings in Pune

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, who have been busy promoting their latest release, 'Tere Ishk Mein', visited Pune's DagduSheth Halwai Ganapati Temple on Sunday. The duo was accompanied by director Aanand L. Rai. Here are some pictures of Kriti, Dhanush, and Aanand L. Rai offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. They also performed aarti there.

Strong Box Office Performance

'Tere Ishk Mein', which hit theatres on November 28, has been performing strongly at the box office ever since its release. After a solid opening on Friday, the film has shown impressive growth on its second day and has managed to maintain strong momentum.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film recorded a 10 per cent growth on Saturday. "#TereIshkMein records another solid day, with business growing 10.03% on Saturday... The film should finish its opening weekend at approx ₹50 cr [+/-], reflecting a fantastic trend. #TereIshkMein [Week 1] Fri 15.06 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹31.63 cr. #Hindi version | #India biz | Official Nett BOC," he wrote.

About The Film

From the looks of its trailers and teasers, Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn "entire Delhi" to ashes for his broken heart.

Production Details

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)