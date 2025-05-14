Image Credit : X

Liv Morgan, one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, is currently on a brief break from in-ring competition. While her tag partner Raquel Rodriguez continues to appear on WWE programming, Morgan is off filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, directed by Takashi Miike and starring Shun Oguri and Lily James.

Production is underway in Japan, but given Liv's current championship status, her break is expected to be short. WWE won’t keep one-half of their women’s tag champs off television for too long, especially as they gear up for a big summer run. Once filming wraps or enters post-production, Morgan is likely to return, potentially just in time to defend the titles at SummerSlam or sooner.