4 WWE Superstars Whose Returns Are Just Around the Corner
Several top WWE names have been missing from TV, but not for long. Here's a look at four major superstars whose returns are eminent.
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan, one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, is currently on a brief break from in-ring competition. While her tag partner Raquel Rodriguez continues to appear on WWE programming, Morgan is off filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, directed by Takashi Miike and starring Shun Oguri and Lily James.
Production is underway in Japan, but given Liv's current championship status, her break is expected to be short. WWE won’t keep one-half of their women’s tag champs off television for too long, especially as they gear up for a big summer run. Once filming wraps or enters post-production, Morgan is likely to return, potentially just in time to defend the titles at SummerSlam or sooner.
Goldberg
The WWE Hall of Famer has one final match left in him and it’s rumored to be against none other than Gunther. While names like Bron Breakker were floated, the plan appears to be Goldberg vs. Gunther in a retirement match at SummerSlam 2025.
This would serve as a marquee clash between a legendary powerhouse and WWE’s most dominant technical wrestler today. Gunther has disrespected legends in the past, and Goldberg fits perfectly into that narrative.
Whether or not the World Heavyweight Championship is involved depends on how the title picture unfolds, but either way, Goldberg’s return is expected and this will likely be the final chapter in a Hall of Fame career.
Cody Rhodes
After losing to John Cena in the WrestleMania 41 main event, Cody Rhodes took a much-needed break from WWE TV. The American Nightmare hasn’t been seen since, but his return is reportedly imminent and it could lead directly into a blockbuster rematch at SummerSlam.
Rhodes is still considered the face of the company by fans and officials alike. His path back likely includes a redemption arc and possibly reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship. If he crosses paths with Cena again, this time, the story will have far higher stakes. Fans should expect a renewed, more dangerous Cody Rhodes, ready to go through Cena and anyone else standing in his way.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been off WWE TV since WrestleMania 41, following a shocking betrayal by Paul Heyman and a post-show beatdown at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. His absence has allowed other major figures like CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to take control of key storylines.
Rumors are ripe that Roman’s return will set up a major SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins. Whether he returns as a solo force, or aligns with or against CM Punk and the reformed Bloodline remnants, is yet to be seen. Reigns is likely returning to change the game again.