Shehbaz Badesha has been evicted from 'Bigg Boss 19' days before the finale. His sister, Shehnaaz Gill, posted a supportive message, calling him a 'winner'. Ashnoor Kaur was also eliminated, leaving six contestants in the race for the trophy.

Shehbaz Badesha Evicted Ahead of Finale

Shehbaz Badesha has been evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 19', just a few days ahead of the show's finale. On Sunday evening, Shehbaz's sister and singer Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share an encouraging message for him, praising his performance. "well played @badeshashehbaz u r the winner to me welcome back," she posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) Shehnaaz, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13', also shared several pictures with Shehbaz and Giorgia Andriani.

Double Eviction Weekend

Both Shehbaz and Ashnoor Kaur faced eviction this past weekend. Throughout her journey, Ashnoor's gameplay was frequently viewed as being heavily influenced by former contestant Abhishek Bajaj, who was evicted earlier in the season.

During Family Week, her father had also encouraged her to stand up for herself, especially regarding issues such as "body shaming" by Tanya Mittal and evicted contestants Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand.

The Race to the Trophy

With Ashnoor and Shebaz out of the race, the remaining contestants now competing for the trophy include Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More.