Image Credit : Getty

Mark William Calaway, best known around the world as The Undertaker, remains a towering figure in professional wrestling even after retirement. With his three-decade-long career, unmatched storytelling in the ring, and his celebrated 2022 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, the “Deadman” still commands an aura that few can rival.

Now, the legendary wrestler could soon be stepping into an entirely new arena – Indian reality television. Rumors are running wild that The Undertaker may join the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. While producers of the show have yet to make an official confirmation, speculation over his participation has set fans buzzing.