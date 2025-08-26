5 Key Takeaways WWE Hinted On RAW Before Clash In Paris 2025 Premium Event
WWE RAW in Birmingham teased several major storylines ahead of Clash in Paris. Here’s what stood out.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY Could Join Forces Against The Kabuki Warriors
Rhea Ripley’s singles clash with Roxanne Perez took an unexpected turn when Raquel Rodriguez launched a post-match attack. Despite an earlier backstage agreement to part ways peacefully, IYO SKY came to Mami’s aid.
Their embrace backstage showed unity, but tensions soon flared when Asuka lashed out at SKY, with Kairi Sane unable to calm her partner. This fallout hints that Ripley and SKY might unite against The Kabuki Warriors at Clash in Paris.
Roman Reigns Dropped Cody Rhodes’ Name On RAW
The Tribal Chief addressed the Birmingham crowd and mentioned Cody Rhodes during his promo, only to be met with boos for The American Nightmare.
Though Roman quickly returned focus to Seth Rollins and The Vision, the moment suggested unfinished business with Rhodes. With Reigns’ new “OTC1” identity contrasting Cody’s “QB1,” the stage could be set for another clash between the two.
WWE Slipped In A Chris Jericho Nod
Commentator Corey Graves stirred buzz by referencing “the learning tree of The Judgment Day,” a phrase tied to Jericho’s AEW faction. The timing was notable, as WWE had recently uploaded classic Jericho matches with John Cena and Roman Reigns. Fans continue speculating on Y2J’s return, and this subtle RAW reference added fuel to the fire.
Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Championship Chances Look Slim
The main event saw Bron Breakker beat LA Knight after interference from Seth Rollins. Jey Uso entered to even the odds but ended up superkicking both Punk and Knight, closing RAW on top.
Wrestling tradition suggests the superstar standing tall before a premium event often loses at the show. Uso’s closing moment may signal he won’t walk out as champion in Paris.
Becky Lynch Still Favored To Retain The Intercontinental Title
In Birmingham, Becky Lynch reminded fans of her tryout history in the arena before mocking the city. Nikki Bella interrupted, sparking a heated exchange that ended with the Hall of Famer laying out The Man.
Despite Bella’s momentum, this is the second time she’s flattened the champion before their match. Historically, champions losing on TV before a PLE often signals they retain on the big stage, suggesting Lynch’s reign will continue.