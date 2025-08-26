Image Credit : Getty

Rhea Ripley’s singles clash with Roxanne Perez took an unexpected turn when Raquel Rodriguez launched a post-match attack. Despite an earlier backstage agreement to part ways peacefully, IYO SKY came to Mami’s aid.

Their embrace backstage showed unity, but tensions soon flared when Asuka lashed out at SKY, with Kairi Sane unable to calm her partner. This fallout hints that Ripley and SKY might unite against The Kabuki Warriors at Clash in Paris.