The August 25th edition of WWE RAW saw Roman Reigns react with surprise to the crowd's negative response to Cody Rhodes. While Rhodes has been positioned as a top star, fan frustration simmers over his continuous push.

The show opened with The OTC (via YouTube), who received a thunderous welcome from the Birmingham crowd. Riding the wave of energy, he hinted at having some “big plans” for this year and the next, a tease that only excited fans further. His words brought back memories of his days leading The Bloodline, though the moment quickly shifted into unexpected drama.

Reigns Surprised Over Cody Rhodes Reaction

Reigns reflected on how much he had lost, even admitting that Cody Rhodes predicted it all more than a year earlier. But when Rhodes’ name was mentioned, the entire arena erupted in boos — something that caught Reigns completely off guard.

A smirk and the word “Interesting” summed up his disbelief that the WWE Universe’s perception of Rhodes had shifted so dramatically.

Reigns tried to change the topic by speaking about Seth Rollins and his Vision, but it was impossible to ignore the undertone of WWE’s creative direction — Rhodes being positioned as the company’s biggest star, often at the expense of other top names.

Fans Divided Over Cody Rhodes’ Push

Rhodes has undoubtedly earned respect as a performer — from winning against Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle to back-to-back Royal Rumble victories. Yet, those same milestones have sparked frustration among fans, as it feels like WWE continues to hand him endless opportunities while wrestlers like Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens are pushed further down the card.

For many in the audience, this has dulled the excitement around Rhodes’ long-running “Finish The Story” arc with Reigns. On social media, fans made it clear they were tired of seeing others sidelined in favor of The American Nightmare.

WrestleMania XL: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Becomes an Epic Saga

Despite the backlash, there’s no denying that Rhodes’ feud with Reigns gave fans a WrestleMania classic.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes looked destined to claim victory, but interference from Solo Sikoa handed Reigns the win. Rhodes pressed on, chasing the Undisputed WWE Championship while building his comeback around nostalgia and redemption. Winning the 2024 Royal Rumble seemed like fate aligning — until The Rock returned and stole his spotlight.

That twist set the stage for a personal rivalry, with insults flying and tensions escalating. Eventually, it was decided that Night 1 of WrestleMania XL would see Rhodes and Rollins team up against The Rock and Reigns, with the winners choosing the stipulation for Night 2.

The Bloodline prevailed, forcing Rhodes into a “Bloodline Rules” match against Reigns in the main event.

The Climactic Showdown

Night 2 delivered spectacle and drama in equal measure. Reigns unleashed his full arsenal — multiple Spears, Superman Punches, with The Bloodline running rampant on interference. Still, Rhodes refused to stay down, kicking out each time to thunderous reactions.

Then came the turning point. Seth Rollins, clad in his iconic SHIELD gear, emerged to confront Reigns and reignite their long-standing bitterness. Blinded by rage, Reigns allowed Rhodes the perfect window. Seizing the moment, Rhodes hit his finisher and finally dethroned Reigns, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Final Word

The fallout from RAW shows how complex Rhodes’ rise has become. While WWE creative continues to present him as the face of the modern era, the audience’s reactions suggest cracks in the foundation. Reigns, stunned by the boos targeting his rival, may have said it best with one word: “Interesting.”

Because in WWE, the only thing certain is that the story is never truly finished.