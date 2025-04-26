WWE: The Miz’s Coldest Roasts That Left Stars Speechless and Numb
From John Cena to Renee Young, The Miz has delivered some brutal verbals over the years. Here are his most cold burns, ranked
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Miz - John Cena
In a fiery promo, Miz went after Cena’s forever-young act. “You’re almost 50 years old but still dress like a Teletubby,” he said. The crowd popped instantly. Cena, who is known for countering insults, looked annoyed.
Miz - Enzo Amore
Backstage heat aside, Miz went off on Enzo during a segment that hit really hard. “You’re no more than a con artist,” he shared. It was a mic-drop moment with real tension. Enzo, for once, had no comeback. He was stunned and numb.
Miz - LA Knight
During a verbal faceoff, Miz dismissed LA Knight as a gimmick guy. He said, “You’re just an Attitude Era fanboy playing cosplay in my ring.” It hit hard. The crowd knew Knight was using nostalgia for popularity and Miz exposed it in one line.