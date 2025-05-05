WWE: Four reasons Randy Orton should dethrone John Cena at Backlash 2025
The stage is set for an epic showdown at Backlash 2025, as Randy Orton challenges John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
With Orton challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, here are four compelling reasons why Randy Orton should emerge victorious and claim the title.
Long-time coming
It has been a while Randy Orton has competed for the world title and considering his track record consistency and immense popularity, it is only logical that he wins it.
A step towards record
John Cena's record of 17 World titles is an impressive feat, but Randy Orton has the potential to break it. With nearly a decade left in his wrestling career, Orton is poised to make a run for the record. A win at Backlash 2025 would be a significant step towards achieving this goal, setting the stage for a thrilling narrative in the years to come.
Dream matchup with Cody Rhodes
A Randy Orton victory would also pave the way for a highly anticipated matchup with Cody Rhodes. The two have a rich history, with Rhodes returning to WWE in 2022 and sparking rumors of a "Teacher vs Student" showdown. With Orton as champion, the stage would be set for Rhodes to return and challenge his former mentor, potentially leading to a thrilling encounter at a major WWE PLE.
Hometown advantage
The biggest factor in Orton's favor is the hometown advantage. With the event taking place in St. Louis, Missouri, the crowd will undoubtedly be firmly behind the Viper. This could prove to be a decisive factor, much like CM Punk's famous victory over John Cena at the 2011 Money in the Bank in Chicago. The energy of the crowd, combined with Orton's family in attendance, makes a Viper win a strong possibility.