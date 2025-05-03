Image Credit : Getty

Bronson Reed, also known as Auszilla, has made a name for himself with his Tsunami Splash. But on the September 16, 2024, episode of RAW, he took things too far. During an intense match with Braun Strowman, Reed picked up a ringside fan and hurled it at The Monster Among Men.

Pearce didn’t let the incident slide. He hit Reed with a public fine. Despite the punishment, Reed kept his momentum, battling Strowman in a brutal Last Monster Standing Match before suffering an injury at Survivor Series in November.