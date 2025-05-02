Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar was 295 pounds, not exactly the size you'd expect to see flying through the air. But at WrestleMania XIX, Lesnar attempted a Shooting Star Press (a backflip off the top rope) in his match against Kurt Angle. He under-rotated and landed square on his head and neck.

Lesnar suffered a severe concussion and compressed his neck. He admitted later he didn’t remember the end of the match. Doctors said he was lucky not to be paralyzed or worse. That one move ended his days of high-flying forever.