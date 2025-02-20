WWE: Asuka to Bronson Reed, superstars currently injured and return expectations

Multiple WWE superstars are currently injured, with various recovery timelines, including torn muscles, broken bones, and severe leg injuries, affecting their return to the ring.

The world of professional wrestling is not for the faint of heart. Injuries are an unfortunate reality, and the WWE is no exception. Here's a rundown of the latest injuries affecting WWE superstars.



Kairi Sane Kairi Sane was sidelined due to an arm injury in December 2024. However, she's been spotted without a sling, and recent ring workouts suggest her return is imminent.



Tonga Loa Tonga Loa tore his bicep during the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. Reports suggested a 6-8 week recovery period, making his return imminent.

Apollo Crews Apollo Crews suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a SmackDown match in January 2025. He's expected to be out for several months, dealing a blow to his momentum on the blue brand.



Asuka Asuka has been dealing with a nagging knee injury, which eventually required surgery. Although there's no concrete return date, reports suggest she's ready to go at any time. WWE boss Triple H will likely want to capitalize on her return, given her immense value to the roster.

Kiana James Kiana James has been out of action since September 2024 due to a leg injury. Early reports indicated a 6-month recovery period, but there's no update on her current status.



Tyler Bate Tyler Bate tore his pectoral muscle during an NXT match in July 2024. After a lengthy recovery, he's expected to return imminently. It'll be interesting to see how he fits into the current NXT landscape, particularly with his tag-team partner Pete Dunne's recent heel turn.



Noam Dar Noam Dar suffered a severe leg injury in June 2024, with his tendon ripped clean off the bone. There's no concrete timeline for his return, leaving his Meta-Four faction's future uncertain.

Bronson Reed Bronson Reed suffered a gruesome foot injury during Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024. The big man's ankle buckled at an awkward angle, leaving him in excruciating pain. There's no definite timeline for his return, but he'll likely miss WrestleMania 41 season.

Ilja Dragunov Ilja Dragunov's momentum on Raw was halted when he tore his ACL during a house show match against GUNTHER in September 2024. Initial estimates suggested a 6-9 month recovery period. However, Dragunov is reportedly ahead of schedule, and his return might come sooner than expected.



JD McDonagh JD McDonagh suffered a brutal injury during a moonsault spot on the January 27, 2025, episode of Raw. He broke a rib and punctured his lung, leaving him sidelined for several months. McDonagh has been updating fans on his recovery via social media.

