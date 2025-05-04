- Home
World Laughter Day: Celebrated globally on May 4th, World Laughter Day reminds us of the power of laughter. Bollywood has produced numerous films to tickle our funny bones. Here are 10 of the best comedy films according to IMDB ratings
1. Golmaal (1979)
IMDB Rating : 8.5 Stars
Watch on OTT : Prime Video, Sony Liv, YouTube
Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this film remains a cult comedy classic, starring Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, and Bindiya Goswami.
2. 3 Idiots (2009)
IMDB Rating : 8.4 Stars
Watch on OTT : Prime Video, YouTube
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya.
10. Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)
IMDB Rating : 8.0 Stars
Watch on OTT : Prime Video, YouTube
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Dia Mirza.