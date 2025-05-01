Shah Rukh Khan's THESE movies are remakes of South Indian films: Check them out
There are discussions about Shah Rukh Khan's films like 'Dunki', 'Pathaan', and 'Jawan' being South remakes. Is this true? Find out the connection of these films with the South Indian film industry.
| Published : May 01 2025, 02:17 PM
2 Min read
Films are made with great passion in the South industry. Here, the story is given more importance than the actor's stardom. This is the reason why films become superhits. Often fans ask this question on the internet whether Shah Rukh Khan has also worked in remake films of South.
There is amazing passion for films in the South. Here, the producer, writer, and director put their everything into a film. This is why uniqueness is seen here. Some films of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are said to be remakes or inspired by South.
Dunki (2023): Shah Rukh Khan starrer and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is inspired by Dulquer Salmaan's superhit movie 'Comrade in America' (CIA). This is also called an unofficial remake. Worldwide Collection: ₹470.60 crore. In India: ₹222.42 crore.
Pathaan (2023): In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan movies became blockbusters. Reportedly, the film Pathaan is said to be a Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. However, this has not been made official either. Worldwide Collection: ₹1055 crore. In India: ₹543.09 crore.
Jawan (2023): The story of Atlee's film Jawan is very close to the 1989 Tamil film Thai Naadu. It is also called a remake on social media. Worldwide Collection: ₹1148.32 crore. In India: ₹705 crore.
Don (2010): Amitabh Bachchan's Don was a superhit movie in 1985. A remake of this film was made in 2010, in which Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Big B.
