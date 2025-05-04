World Laughter Day 2025: 6 movies of Akshay Kumar to celebrate this day
Celebrate World Laughter Day 2025 with Akshay Kumar's hilarious comedy films that will have you rolling on the floor laughing
| Published : May 04 2025, 08:52 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Celebrate World Laughter Day with Akshay Kumar's best comedies, including a film series with 4 installments and a 5th on the way.
Hera Pheri (2000), directed by Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, remains a beloved comedy. Its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), was even funnier.
Garam Masala (2005) features Akshay Kumar alongside Nargis Bagheri, Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, and Rajpal Yadav in a laugh riot.
Bhagam Bhag (2006), directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in a hilarious chase.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.
Welcome (2007), directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Katrina Kaif.
The Housefull franchise, starting in 2010, features Akshay Kumar in multiple installments of comedic chaos.
