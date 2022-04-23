Will Smith in India, Hollywood actor lands in Mumbai airport; Read details

Hollywood actor Will Smith arrives in India and makes his first public appearance since the Oscar Slap Gate incident at Mumbai Airport.

Will Smith was spotted in a casual-cool look dinning a plain white tee, grey shorts, black and white sneakers, and a multicoloured chain around his neck as he got out of his car, humbly greeting everyone with a hand on his heart, all smiles. Smith was with a Hindu pandit walking next to him at the airport.

Will Smith, a well-known Hollywood actor, is no stranger to India. Will Smith visited India in 2018 for a particular ritual in Haridwar. According to reports, he stayed at JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, all this while. He planned the trip for a secret spiritual meeting.

Will Smith met an Indian Guru who created Smith's 'kundli' based on Hindu planetary constellations. Will received an international prize in 2022, according to the guru, who prophesied it in the previous year. Smith received the Oscar for 'Best Actor' at the 94th Academy Awards, for the uninitiated.

Meanwhile, Will Smith stated in April 2019 that his journey to India gave him a fresh perspective on himself and the world around him. The actor, who was in Haridwar for the filming of his Facebook Watch show "Will Smith's Bucket List," documented his trip on Instagram.