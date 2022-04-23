Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's family drama: Rapper to release two songs on ex-wife

In the new songs, Kanye West raps about his family feud and the divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West, also known as Ye sang about how he 'ain't came to pick up the kids to pick a brawl' during his appearances on Pusha-new T's single. Kanye West's music is tackling his personal issues once again.



Pusha T's new album, It's Almost Dry, was released on Friday, April 22, and two of the tracks, Dreamin of the Past and Rock N Roll, seem to reference to his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.



"I used to watch The Fresh Prince and dream the home would be mine," Kanye raps in Dreamin Of The Past, according to PEOPLE. "Coulda purchased it, but I ain't like the way the kitchen design." "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger... When daddy's not home, the family's in danger," Kanye also raps.



Then, on Rock N Roll, a duet with Kid Cudi, West says, "I ain't came to pick up the kids to create a quarrel," implying that he refers to his custody agreement with Kim Kardashian, 41. In a since-deleted remark on the page, Kardashian implored West to "stop with this narrative." After seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. She has since moved on with Pete Davidson, a Saturday Night Live comedian with whom she began an Instagram official relationship on March 11, more than a week after proclaiming herself legally unmarried. Also Read: Kim Kardashian to Blac Chyna, 6 famous sex tapes of Hollywood