Will Shah Rukh Khan Host A Diwali Party This Year Amid Mannat Renovation? Read On
Shah Rukh Khan Diwali Party: As Bollywood gears up for star-studded Diwali parties, the question remains as to whether Shah Rukh Khan will host his famous Diwali Party at ‘Mannat’ this year. Here's what we know
Bollywood’s Diwali Season in Full Swing
As Diwali festivities light up B-town, several Bollywood celebrities have already kicked off the celebrations with lavish parties, inviting top stars to mark the occasion. While the industry’s big names continue to host grand events, fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s signature Diwali bash — an affair once synonymous with glamour and star power. His sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, was once the heart of these glittering celebrations. However, since the pandemic and the temporary move during Mannat’s renovation, the superstar has scaled down such gatherings.
No Diwali Bash from Shah Rukh Khan This Year
Disappointing his fans’ expectations, Shah Rukh Khan won’t be hosting a Diwali party this year. According to his manager, Pooja Dadlani, the actor has decided to skip the festivities at home in 2025. This update puts an end to the speculation that King Khan might resume his famed Diwali celebrations after a brief pause.
A Look Back at SRK’s Iconic Diwali Parties
Over the years, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Diwali parties have been some of Bollywood’s most talked-about events. In 2018, Mannat dazzled with lights and floral decor as celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ananya Panday joined in a night of music, food, and festivity. After a Covid-induced break, the 2022 celebration returned with warmth and grandeur, and last year’s 2024 bash doubled as a birthday celebration for SRK. More than 250 guests, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karan Johar, attended the star-studded event.
Other Stars Opting for Low-Key Celebrations
It's not just Shah Rukh Khan keeping things quiet this year. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have also chosen to not host a Diwali party. Reports suggest that Ayushmann is dedicating his time to his upcoming release, Thamma, his first major Diwali film. Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for 'King' which Siddharth Anand is directing along with his daughter Suhana Khan. This is his first collaboration with his daughter on the work front.