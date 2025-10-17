Image Credit : x.com

As Diwali festivities light up B-town, several Bollywood celebrities have already kicked off the celebrations with lavish parties, inviting top stars to mark the occasion. While the industry’s big names continue to host grand events, fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s signature Diwali bash — an affair once synonymous with glamour and star power. His sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, was once the heart of these glittering celebrations. However, since the pandemic and the temporary move during Mannat’s renovation, the superstar has scaled down such gatherings.