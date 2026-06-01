3 3 Image Credit : Facebook/ Dhanush

Will Dhanush Enter Politics?

At a private event in Chennai, director Kasthuri Raja faced a direct question: 'Will Dhanush, who lives in Poes Garden, enter politics in the future?' He replied, 'Anyone can enter politics. My sons or even my grandsons can. The most powerful place in Chennai is Gopalapuram, where Kalaignar Karunanidhi lived... In the future, Dhanush's sons might also enter cinema; my daughter's son Pavish is already acting.' He also shared that Dhanush's real name is Venkatesa Prabhu and he feels immense pride when his son is called 'Dhanush K Raja' at airports, linking his own name with his son's success.