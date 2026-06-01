Will Dhanush Enter Politics? Here's What His Father Kasthuri Raja Said About It
Dhanush is making headlines for more than just his films. As excitement builds around his upcoming 55th movie, father Kasthuri Raja's remarks on the actor's possible political future have sparked fresh buzz in Kollywood.
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Two Big News Updates
Pan-India star Dhanush is making headlines for two big reasons. First, there's a fresh update on his 55th film. And second, his father, director Kasthuri Raja, just made some interesting comments about Dhanush's future in politics. The industry is buzzing with these back-to-back developments.
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Malayalam Actor Joins Dhanush 55!
Dhanush's 55th film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is getting bigger. Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios are producing the film, with music by the young composer Sai Abhyankr. Malayalam superstar Mammootty, along with Sai Pallavi and Sri Leela, are already part of the cast. Now, veteran Malayalam actor Indrans, who gave a brilliant performance in the recent Tamil film 'Karuppu', has also been roped in. His scenes will be shot soon.
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Image Credit : Facebook/ Dhanush
Will Dhanush Enter Politics?
At a private event in Chennai, director Kasthuri Raja faced a direct question: 'Will Dhanush, who lives in Poes Garden, enter politics in the future?' He replied, 'Anyone can enter politics. My sons or even my grandsons can. The most powerful place in Chennai is Gopalapuram, where Kalaignar Karunanidhi lived... In the future, Dhanush's sons might also enter cinema; my daughter's son Pavish is already acting.' He also shared that Dhanush's real name is Venkatesa Prabhu and he feels immense pride when his son is called 'Dhanush K Raja' at airports, linking his own name with his son's success.
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