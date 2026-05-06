Veteran producer RB Choudary, 76, died in a tragic road accident in Rajasthan. Members of the South film industry, including stars like Mammootty, Dhanush, and Suriya, gathered at his residence to pay their last respects and offer condolences.

Members of the South film industry gathered in grief as actors, filmmakers, and others visited the residence of veteran producer RB Choudary to pay their last respects following his sudden demise in a tragic road accident. Leading stars, including Mammootty, Dhanush, and Suriya Shivakumar, were among the many prominent figures who arrived to offer condolences to the bereaved family. The atmosphere appeared sombre, with members of the film fraternity bidding an emotional farewell to the producer as his mortal remains were brought to his residence.

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Actors Chiyaan Vikram and Siddarth also arrived to pay their tributes.

Details of the Tragic Accident

RB Choudary, who bankrolled films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages under the banner of Super Good Films, died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76.

According to the police, RB Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall. The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudhary died on the spot.

Tributes Pour In From Superstars

Since the news came out, many have taken to social media platforms and paid tributes. Superstars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi Konidela and many South cinema celebrities paid homage.

Rajinikanth's Emotional Tribute

Actor Rajinikanth paid tribute to RB Choudary, calling him a "top-notch producer" and "wonderful human being" who has given opportunities to "countless young directors." He offered his condolences to Choudary's family.

"My dear friend, Super Good Films RB Choudhary was a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Rajinikanth.

என் அருமை நண்பர் சூப்பர் குட் ஃப்லிம்ஸ் ஆர்.பி. செளத்ரி அவர்கள் தலை சிறந்த தயாரிப்பாளர். அருமையான மனிதர். எத்தனையோ இளம் இயக்குநர்களுக்கு வாய்ப்பளித்து திரையுலகை வாழவைத்தவர். அவருடைய அகால மரணச் செய்தி எனக்கு பேரதிர்ச்சியையும், மிகுந்த வேதனையையும் அளிக்கிறது. அவர்… — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 5, 2026

Chiranjeevi Recalls 'Godfather' Association

Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela recalled his work association with the producer RB Choudary for the film 'Godfather' in 2022. He paid tribute to the producer by remembering his "contribution to the Indian cinema."

"Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film 'Godfather' through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss," wrote Chiranjeevi.

Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented… pic.twitter.com/8AXgqF5hew — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 5, 2026

Pawan Kalyan Expresses Shock

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over the unfortunate demise of RB Choudary. He recalled his association with Choudary in the film Suswagatham, which was released in 1998.

Taking to his X, he wrote, "RB Chowdary Garu's Demise is Shocking. The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head RB Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Chowdary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray to God that his soul attains peace. He produced the film 'Suswagatham' in which I acted. It achieved great success. Expertise in film production and related business was his forte. He selected stories suitable for family viewing and produced films featuring excellent songs. The sister sentiment in the Annavaram film captivated family audiences. He earned a special place as a producer in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. I convey my deepest condolences to Shri RB Chowdary Garu's family."

శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతికరం ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత, సూపర్ గుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ అధినేత శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారు మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. రాజస్థాన్ లోని ఉదయ్ పూర్ వద్ద జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో శ్రీ చౌదరి గారు దుర్మరణం చెందారనే దుర్వార్త నమ్మలేకపోయాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని… — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) May 5, 2026

A Look at His Illustrious Career

In a career spanning over four decades, the producer bankrolled several films which turned out to be superhits, including films 'Nattamai', 'Gokulam', 'Suryavamsam' and others. His last production, 'Maareesan', was directed by Sudheesh Sankar. It starred Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It was released in July 2025.