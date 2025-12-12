Rajinikanth Wanted to Marry Sridevi? What Happened When the Superstar Proposed
Rajinikanth was super protective of Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him. As they kept working together, Rajinikanth caught feelings for Sridevi and eventually fell in love.
Rajinikanth, from humble beginnings as a bus conductor, always dreamed of acting. His on-screen chemistry with co-star Sridevi was particularly praised by audiences.
The pair starred in 19 films together across four languages. Their friendship grew strong, and Rajinikanth eventually fell deeply in love with her.
Rajinikanth was very protective of Sridevi. He fell in love and even asked her mother for her hand in marriage when she was just 16, though her feelings were unclear.
When Rajinikanth went to Sridevi's house to propose, the power suddenly went out. He saw this as a bad omen and left without ever making his proposal.
