Dhurandhar Banned: THESE 6 Gulf Countries Ban Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller
Dhurandhar Banned: This spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh has earned 207 crores in India and 306 crores worldwide in 7 days. However, it has been banned in 6 Gulf countries due to its anti-Pakistan theme
Image Credit : X/@RanveerOfficial
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' Faces Ban in Six Gulf Countries.
Despite its massive box office success, the spy thriller 'Dhurandhar' has been banned in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Image Credit : Twitter
'Dhurandhar' Crosses 300 Crore Mark Worldwide in Just One Week.
The film is a blockbuster, earning over 207 crores in India and 306 crores globally, but its international run is hampered by the recent ban.
Image Credit : Film Scene
The Reason Behind the Ban: 'Dhurandhar's' Anti-Pakistan Theme.
Authorities in the Gulf nations reportedly refused clearance for the film, citing its controversial theme as the primary reason for the ban.
Image Credit : ranveer singh instagram
Not the First: A History of Bollywood Films Banned in the Middle East.
'Dhurandhar' joins a list of films like 'Fighter,' 'Article 370,' and 'The Kashmir Files' that have faced similar bans in the Gulf region.
Image Credit : instagram
Star-Studded Cast Powers 'Dhurandhar' to Box Office Glory.
The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, contributing to its huge success.
