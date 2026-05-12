In June 1982, Rekha received the Best Actress National Award for her portrayal in Umrao Jaan. At the time, the then-President of India, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, enquired, "Why do you have sindoor in your maang?" The actress said, "In the city I come from, it's fashionable to wear sindoor."

While this occurred prior to Rekha's marriage, she was seen with the sindoor even after her spouse Mukesh Aggarwal died in 1990. In an interview with the Hindustan Times in 2008, the actor referred to the matter and stated,, "I donAggarwal, diedhow others respond. By the way, I believe it looks good on me. Sindoor fits me."