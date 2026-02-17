- Home
- Entertainment
- Why Rekha Never Ditched Sarees Despite Changing Fashion Trends; Here's The Real Reason
Why Rekha Never Ditched Sarees Despite Changing Fashion Trends; Here's The Real Reason
For decades, Rekha has made sarees her signature style. Her timeless fashion choice blends tradition, elegance, and personal emotion, symbolising a graceful tribute to her heritage and her mother’s enduring influence.
Iconic Style Statement
Everyone knows Bollywood icon Rekha, a star admired for decades for her grace, personality, and timeless fashion. She is almost always seen in gorgeous, distinct sarees that have become her signature style, making her presence instantly recognisable at every public appearance and event she attends worldwide.
Devotion to Sarees
A true legend, Rekha is loved not only for her powerful acting but also for her unwavering devotion to sarees. In a fast-fashion era dominated by trends, she consistently chooses this traditional attire, proving elegance and heritage can remain fashionable and relevant across generations with unmatched poise and confidence always.
Also Read: When Akshay Kumar’s Parents Couldn’t Enter His Show Despite Having Tickets; Read On
A Rich Saree Collection
Rekha’s wardrobe is considered a saree treasure trove filled with exquisite pieces. Her collection showcases diverse colours, luxurious fabrics, and intricate designs, ranging from rich Kanjeevarams to delicate chiffons, reflecting her refined taste and deep appreciation for India’s textile traditions and classic craftsmanship over many memorable years.
Symbol of Traditional Elegance
Her sarees represent more than just outfits; they symbolise her belief in timeless traditional elegance. A perfectly draped saree enhances grace, and Rekha’s striking red carpet appearances have repeatedly influenced fashion trends, inspiring designers and fans to embrace classic Indian wear with pride and renewed admiration globally today.
Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan Net Worth: A Look at Actor’s Assets, Income, Fees, Cars & Lavish Lifestyle
An Emotional Tribute
For Rekha, a saree carries deep emotional value beyond fashion. She has shared that it reminds her of her mother, who lovingly draped sarees for her. Wearing them is her way of keeping her mother’s memory, affection, and blessings close to her heart always.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.