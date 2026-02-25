Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra unveiled the logo for the first International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD). The festival, from March 25-31, has over 2,000 film registrations from more than 100 countries.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi's Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra unveiled the logo of the first-ever International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) and raised the curtain for the film festival, which is set to take place in the national capital from March 25 to 31. The curtain raiser event was attended by stars from the Bollywood film industry, including Arjun Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Divya Dutta and Nimrat Kaur.

CM shares personal connection to cinema, festival's vision

At the event, which was all about the future and growth of cinema, Delhi CM also shared her love for the films while recalling the shooting of Aamir Khan's 'Sarfarosh' in Delhi University's North Campus in 1996. "I remember that when I was in college in 1996, a film was shot in our North Campus, 'Sarfarosh' Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre. They were shooting in the premises of Miranda College and thousands of students, who arrived to watch the shoot. One scene that was being shot there was that Sonali Bendre had to get down from the rickshaw and then climb up. It took a hundred, she was climbing, getting down and we were watching it. That feeling of joy is still within me," said CM Rekha Gupta.

The CM Rekha Gupta expressed pride that Delhi will host a grand film festival with participation from over 100 countries and more than 2,000 film registrations, calling it a unique cultural moment for the city. "It is a matter of great joy that a grand film festival will be held in Delhi where more than a hundred countries have participated. We have received registrations for more than 2,000 movies here and when it will be presented in different theatres and at different destinations across Delhi, it will be a different experience for Delhi. This is truly a part of the vision that the respected Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi ji, has and with that vision, we want to make Delhi a creative capital," said CM Gupta.

'Biggest film festival by entries': Kapil Mishra

On the sidelines of the event, Kapil Mishra said that over 100 countries have participated in the film festival till now. He shared that the review committee of the festival have already started analysing the movies. "International Film Festival of Delhi will be the first time in Delhi. CM announced that it will take place in Delhi every year. The biggest thing is that the festival has received over 2000 entries. Over 100 countries are participating. Our advisory board, preview committe have already started watching the movies. It has already become the biggest film festival if the entries of movies are considered," said Kapil Mishra while talking to the media.

Nimrat Kaur on Delhi's role in her career

Actress Nimrat Kaur also reflected on Delhi's deep significance in shaping both her life and acting career. Referring to her critically acclaimed film 'The Lunchbox', she highlighted how deeply personal stories can transcend borders and connect with global audiences, especially when supported by platforms such as the International Film Festival of Delhi. "Delhi shaped me, from DPS Noida to Shri Ram College of Commerce and the city's endless, messy journeys on U-specials, and it was there I found the stories I needed to tell. The Lunchbox proved that the most intimate story can be the most universal; cinema carries feeling across languages and borders. That's exactly what IFFD stands for, a space where local voices find global audiences. As someone who has lived on both sides of the camera, I'm proud to be part of this festival and to champion the young storytellers of Delhi: tell your story honestly, unapologetically, and the world will listen," said Nirmat Kaur as quoted by the press note.

Festival to boost film tourism and local talent

What unfolded was part announcement, part showcase. The organisers revealed a slate of premieres, neighbourhood screenings, masterclasses, live performances, and cultural activations designed to showcase the city's UNESCO sites, heritage monuments, and living neighbourhoods to filmmakers and audiences from around the world. Planners emphasised that the festival is meant to open doors for production teams, storytellers, and local talent and to seed long-term film tourism opportunities. (ANI)