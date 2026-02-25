Shahid Kapoor marked his 45th birthday with an optimistic bike ride video on Instagram. The actor, whose latest film 'O'Romeo' just released, received a flood of wishes from fans and industry peers like Genelia Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has turned a year older today, ringing in his 45th birthday on Wednesday. Giving it an energetic start to the day, the 'O'Romeo' star shared a video of biking as he showcased an optimistic approach toward a new year. "Zooming into the new year ! All my blessings in my pocket. Keep it real you all and always make it count," Shahid wrote in the caption. http://instagram.com/p/DVLg0GbjY53/

Birthday wishes pour in from B-town

Fans wasted no time as many took to the comment section and sent their wishes. The actor's friends and colleagues from the industry also greeted on his birthday. Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Dear Shahid, Wishing you a year filled with victories, mad laughter, and everything that makes your heart happiest! Happy Birthday." Rakul Preet Singh also penned a sweet wish for the actor and added, "Happy Birthday, Shahid! May this year elevate you to new heights and bring endless reasons to celebrate. Keep shining and keep killing it."

On the work front

On the work front for Shahid Kapoor, the actor's film 'O'Romeo' recently came out in theatres. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'O' Romeo' stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film was released during Valentine's Week. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'.

Apart from the lead pair, the movie also features Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande in pivotal roles. It is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.