According to reports, Karisma Kapoor's da,d Randhir Kapoo,r sent a wedding proposal to Akshaye Khanna's father, Vinod Khanna, but things didn't work out. Here's why
In the 90s, Karisma Kapoor was a top Bollywood star with hits like Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai. Her personal life also made headlines, not just her movies.
According to Filmibeat, while filming Jigar in 1992, Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn allegedly began dating. They broke up in 1995, and Ajay later married Kajol.
In the late 90s, reports suggest that Karisma was in a romantic relationship with Akshaye Khanna. They both also did a bold magazine photoshoot, that fueled the reports.
It was said that Akshaye and Karisma were supposed to get married. Randhir Kapoor also sent a marriage proposal to Akshaye's father, Vinod Khanna.
The wedding was called off because of Karisma's mother, Babita Kapoor. She felt Karisma should focus on her career, which was at its peak at the time.
To this, Akshaye never spoke any word as he was always a shy person and wanted to keep things private.
After Akshaye, Karisma got into a relationship with Abhishek Bachchan. They had also got engaged and within a few months, they broke their engagement.
