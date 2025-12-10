- Home
Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Step in Dhurandhar Track Fa9la has taken social media by storm. Fans praise his spontaneous moves, while an old Vinod Khanna video draws comparisons, making the dance step go viral.
Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance in Dhurandhar
Since Dhurandhar hit theaters on December 5, Akshaye Khanna’s dance on the track Fa9la has taken social media by storm. Fans and celebrities alike are sharing reels, praising his spontaneous performance, which the choreographer confirms was entirely Akshaye’s own improvisation.
Father’s Dance Inspires Viral Hookstep
An old video of Vinod Khanna dancing in Lahore in 1989 has resurfaced online. Fans notice similarities with Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la dance, creating nostalgia. Akshaye hasn’t confirmed whether it’s a tribute or inspired by his father, but the video is going viral.
Spontaneous Performance Wins Hearts
Choreographer Vishal Ganguly revealed that the scene originally required only Akshaye to walk and sit on the throne. Impressed by the scene’s energy, Akshaye spontaneously danced, turning a brief entry into a show-stopping performance that left co-actors and the crew amazed.
Highest-Grossing Actor with Stellar Villain Role
Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of the villain in Dhurandhar has earned him widespread acclaim. Audiences praise his screen presence and performance, claiming he even outshone Ranveer Singh. The film’s commercial success solidifies Akshaye’s status as one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing actors this season.
