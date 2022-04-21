Why is this year good for Rashmika Mandanna? Here are 5 reasons

Rashmika Mandanna is looking forward to a busy year with five projects in five different languages and says "I'm ecstatic!"

Rashmika Mandanna, Bollywood's newest "IT" lady, is hailed across the board. She was recently cast as the lead in Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming film 'Animal,' and will also star with Vijay Thalapatty in an untitled film. After establishing herself as one of the most popular young female stars in the south, Rashmika gained the backing of Bollywood's top production firms and directors. All of them are investing in huge projects with her.

"It's an exciting moment to be in the industry, and I'm doing some fascinating films," Rashmika Mandanna says of this period in her career. If I hadn't been a part of these films, they would have been on my list of films to see in the theatres... but now that I am, I am ecstatic. This year, I'm particularly looking forward to it since all of these personalities are so distinct from one another. I get to experience these varied lifestyles and learn from these incredible performers, directors, and teams. I've already met my teammates, and I'm thrilled to be working with them. I'm quite happy, and I hope everything goes well."



The young heroine went fast into Bollywood with the great success of 'Pushpa,' which made her character Srivalli a household name, with her hook step spreading on social media even three months after the film's debut!

She'll make her Bollywood debut in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Siddharth Malhotra on June 10th, and she'll also begin work on her other two projects, including Vikas Bahl's upcoming 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor's murder thriller 'Animal,' which also stars Anil Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna, who has over 30 million Instagram followers, was recently cast as the leading lady in Vijay Thalapathy's film, allowing her to have the best of both worlds!