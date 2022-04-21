Ananya Panday in bikini: 7 times actress nailed her swimwear looks (Pictures)

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently uploaded some lovely photos of herself in a powder-blue bikini on social media; let us take a look

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular newbies in Bollywood's tinsel town. Ananya Panday, the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, made her acting debut in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2, with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Since then, she has been in the spotlight on a regular basis.



Ananya has effectively established her spot in the large and glamorous B'Town, even though she has only appeared in a few films. She has a sizable social media following and maintains an active presence. Ananya posts goofy photos and stunning portraits from her photoshoots now and again, giving followers a window into her personal and professional lives.



The actress recently shared some lovely photos of herself in a powder-blue bikini on Instagram. In these photos, she flaunted her toned figure.



In a powder blue bikini and an orange flower pattern robe, she appears stunning against the backdrop of nature's grandeur. Ananya captioned the post as, “when continuity pictures aren’t so bad throwback to Gehraiyaan dayzzz”.



Soon after Ananya shared the snaps on her Instagram, her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor commented on her post. While Suhana wrote “Oh wowwww" on Ananya’s post, Shanaya commented “anne”.



White is almost impossible to go wrong with, and when it comes to swimwear, it may be one of the most beautiful colours to wear. Here's Ananya dressed as a 'jalpari,' or mermaid.



Ananya looked stunning in her orange and white checkered bikini while on vacation in the Maldives. Also Read: 7 Disha Patani pics that show she has best the bikini body in Bollywood

This is such a lovely pair of shoes! A bikini with a sunflower motif in black, yellow, and purple looks both fresh and intriguing. The charming sunflower design on the bikini top is not to be missed.

