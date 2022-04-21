Check out Deepika Padukone’s latest closet; from lacy dresses to Indian sarees

The newest instalment of Deepika Padukone's closet affair, which occurs every third week of the month, is now available. The actress's elegant wardrobe is eclectic, and it captures our fashion mood for the summer season. Deepika's current outfit is the go-to gear to fight the summer wave, from easy-breezy ensembles to Indian costumes.

This collection offers a wide selection of accessories, including glasses, watches, satchels, and footwear, and ranges from lace dresses to exquisite white sarees. When it comes to the collection's details, each piece is casual, comfortable, and easy-going.

Deepika, who is also a social activist, established the preloved fashion project, which benefits the environment by saving over 2.4 lakh gallons of water and as much carbon as driving an ordinary car for over 1900 kilometres when purchased over freshly produced!

Deepika has been in the forefront of bringing secondhand shopping to the Indian fashion market, addressing one of our time's most pressing environmental issues.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was most recently seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, will be her next film. Aside from that, she has Amitabh Bachchan's The Intern, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, and Prabhas' Project K.