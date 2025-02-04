Why did Priyanka Chopra marry 10-year Nick Jonas? Actress reveals 5 reasons

Do you know why Priyanka married Nick Jonas, who is 10 years younger than her? The actress herself revealed 5 big reasons during a conversation. Take a look...

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Priyanka Chopra revealed the reasons for marrying Nick Jonas. She wanted a partner who valued family and had certain conditions for marriage.

Priyanka's first reason: "Honesty. I faced infidelity in past relationships, causing significant pain." Second reason: "He had to understand the value of family." Third reason: "He had to take his profession seriously, as I do mine."

Fourth reason: "I wanted someone creative, who could dream big with me." Fifth reason: "I wanted someone with strong willpower and ambition, like me."

Priyanka stated she wouldn't have married Nick without these qualities. She emphasized the importance of respect, distinct from love and affection, and exploring options until finding the right partner.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding took place on December 1st and 2nd, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. Their daughter, Malti Marie, was born via surrogacy in 2022.

