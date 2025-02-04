Why did Priyanka Chopra marry 10-year Nick Jonas? Actress reveals 5 reasons

Do you know why Priyanka married Nick Jonas, who is 10 years younger than her? The actress herself revealed 5 big reasons during a conversation. Take a look...

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Priyanka Chopra revealed the reasons for marrying Nick Jonas. She wanted a partner who valued family and had certain conditions for marriage.

Priyanka's first reason: "Honesty. I faced infidelity in past relationships, causing significant pain." Second reason: "He had to understand the value of family." Third reason: "He had to take his profession seriously, as I do mine."

Fourth reason: "I wanted someone creative, who could dream big with me." Fifth reason: "I wanted someone with strong willpower and ambition, like me."

Priyanka stated she wouldn't have married Nick without these qualities. She emphasized the importance of respect, distinct from love and affection, and exploring options until finding the right partner.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding took place on December 1st and 2nd, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. Their daughter, Malti Marie, was born via surrogacy in 2022.

They conducted two wedding ceremonies: one recognising her Hindu background and the other a Christian one led by Jonas' father, Paul Kevin Jonas. During the second, Chopra wore a gorgeous Ralph Lauren-designed white wedding gown with a 75-foot veil.

Chopra Jonas has just been filming the highly anticipated second season of Citadel in London, which is set to premiere later this year. She plays spy Nadia Sinh in the Amazon Prime Video spy thriller series, with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

The actress, 42, has been married to the Jonas Brothers singer, 32, since December 2018, and the couple had their three-year-old daughter Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

