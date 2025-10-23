Aishwarya Rai’s No-Kiss Rule: 2 Hollywood Stars She Turned Down; Read Details
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down offers in two major Hollywood films due to her discomfort with personal sequences. Angelina Jolie and Eva Mendes were ultimately cast in the roles.
The former Miss World's personal life has always been in the limelight, as has her husband Abhishek. Amidst all the hype, let's remember when Aishwarya turned down two huge Hollywood films because of her beliefs. She declined to participate in any kissing sequences.
Aishwarya created a reputation for herself in Hollywood throughout the early 2000s. For those who are unaware, she appeared in films such as Provoked, Mistress of Spices, and Bride and Prejudice. At the height of her stardom, she was given two additional projects that may have been game changers for her career.
According to media sources, Aishwarya turned down two action projects, and Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie were cast instead. She was the initial option for the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which would have paired her with Brad Pitt.
Aishwarya stated that she felt uncomfortable with the kissing and other personal moments for the female spy character. That's how Angelina Jolie landed the role.
Aishwarya also turned down another Hollywood film, Hancock. She declined because she did not want to kiss Will Smith. According to The Telegraph, she was unable to take up the job due to schedule issues. Eva Mendes landed the role after she had rejected it.