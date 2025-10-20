Did You Know, Aishwarya Rai Wore No Makeup In Kajra Re? Read Interesting Details
Bollywood makeup artist Mickey Contractor said Aishwarya Rai had no apprehensions about her not wearing makeup on screen, as she is confident in her beauty.
Did you know that Aishwarya Rai's appearance in Kajra Re appeared natural since she didn't use makeup for the song? Ace Mickey Contractor, a Bollywood makeup artist, said this during a recent interview with Lehren Retro. He said that Aditya Chopra desired a genuine, raw appearance for Aishwarya, and the actress had no reservations about being in front of the camera without makeup.
Mickey said, “It was not a no makeup look, it was actually no makeup. That’s the whole thing behind this Kajra Re look. Aish and I had been talking about it for a long time that we wanted to do a film where she would actually wear no makeup."
Their dream came realised with the Kajre Re song from Bunty Aur Babli. “We were waiting for the right moment to do something like that, because not every film you can do where girls are completely bare without makeup," he recalled.
The makeup artist commented, "This music popped up. She had to seem gorgeous, but Adi wanted her to appear raw. Shaad, Adi, Aish, and I determined that it should be entirely nude, with no makeup on her.
"The whole song's lyrics were about Kajra Re, Tere Kaale Kaale Naina, and we didn't want to give her lenses, so we just used a black kajal and mascara, that's all she was wearing with a lip gloss," stated the producer.
Mickey Contractor stated, "Aish is not the kind to ask too many questions. She trusts specific individuals and listens to what we typically tell her. She knows we're her buddies. We will always wish her luck. She is also highly confident in her own attractiveness, self-worth, and skill. I don't think there's any need to be concerned. "She is aware of her beauty."
Kajra Re, initially released in 2005 as part of the film Bunty Aur Babli, swiftly became a cultural phenomenon and one of Bollywood's most popular item songs. The song was composed by the musical team Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Gulzar and vocals by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali. It combined classic qawwali elements with a modern Bollywood touch.
Aishwarya Rai's performance in "Kajra Re" added to the film's visual appeal. Her on-screen relationship with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who would eventually marry her, resulted in a distinct and unforgettable dynamic.