Image Credit : Movie Stills

"The whole song's lyrics were about Kajra Re, Tere Kaale Kaale Naina, and we didn't want to give her lenses, so we just used a black kajal and mascara, that's all she was wearing with a lip gloss," stated the producer.

Mickey Contractor stated, "Aish is not the kind to ask too many questions. She trusts specific individuals and listens to what we typically tell her. She knows we're her buddies. We will always wish her luck. She is also highly confident in her own attractiveness, self-worth, and skill. I don't think there's any need to be concerned. "She is aware of her beauty."