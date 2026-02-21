Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson announced she is ending 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons. The decision was driven by shifting family priorities and a desire to pull back from having 'too much on the plate.'

Family Priorities Behind Show's End

Grammy-winning singer and host Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her decision to end her long-running daytime programme 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', saying shifting family priorities played a central role in her choice. The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker confirmed that stepping away from 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons was driven by personal considerations, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reflecting on the timing, Clarkson said her perspective changed as she began to recognise how "precious" life is. "Well, I think everybody probably gets the timing, but ... yeah, our family life, the dynamic changed a bit and it has changed for a minute now," she said, adding, "I think it's just- you've got kids, we've all got kids, right?- it's one of those things when you kinda start seeing life as how precious it is, too," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Clarkson shares daughter River Rose and son Remington with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died in August at the age of 48 after battling melanoma. When she first announced the show's conclusion, Clarkson said she wanted to "prioritize my kids" during "this next chapter of our lives."

Not Retiring, Singer Clarifies Future Plans

While the singer is stepping back from daytime television, she clarified that she is not retiring from work. In an interview, Clarkson said, "I know everybody thinks oh, she's quit. I still have other jobs. So I'm still doing stuff. There's just too much on the plate, so I was like, 'You know what, it's time to kind of pull back,'" as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Clarkson is set to return as a judge on season 29 of 'The Voice', which premieres Monday on NBC. She is also preparing for her Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency scheduled for July and August.

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Legacy

Premiering in 2019, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has earned 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four wins for best daytime talk series. New episodes will continue to air through the fall.