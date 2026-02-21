Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to Reunite After 47 Years For THIS New Movie; Read On
Kamal Haasan vs Rajnikanth: It's known that Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are teaming up for a movie. The announcement for this film just dropped. But the real question is, who is the hero?
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite after 47 years
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, who acted together early in their careers, are reuniting after a 47-year break. An official announcement video has dropped and is now going viral.
Kamal Haasan versus Rajinikanth
The film, with the working title 'KH vs Rajinikanth,' introduces the heroes in a cool retro look. They sported bell-bottoms, jackets, and stylish glasses, totally nailing the vibe.
Nelson Dilipkumar's confusion
Director Nelson is confused. Meanwhile, Kamal and Rajini keep rejecting each other's costume choices, hinting at a rivalry. They walk out of a garage with swag with girls cleaning cars.
Are they both friends?
After a tense walk out of the garage, they approach the same car. Rajinikanth stylishly tosses the keys, which Kamal catches before getting into the driver's seat. A real clash of egos.
Who is the hero in KH vs Rajinikanth movie?
Nelson and Anirudh are in the back. Kamal and Rajini both ask, "Who's the hero?" before Kamal speeds off. The video leaves it a mystery, making us wonder if they're both heroes or not.
A story with a gangster backdrop?
Overall, it seems to be a story with a garage backdrop and a retro style. There's a chance both might appear as small-time gangsters. The video suggests they are friends who don't get along.
This is the team for Kamal and Rajini's film
This film starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with music by Anirudh. It's produced by Inban Udhayanidhi under the Red Giant Movies banner.
Films where Kamal and Rajini acted together
They first acted in 'Apoorva Raagangal' and did about 21 films together. Due to pay issues, they went their separate ways, each becoming a legend. This marks their big reunion.
