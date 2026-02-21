Her expanding popularity has drawn leading businesses from a variety of industries. She has worked with businesses like BoAt, Hyundai, Red Bull, Gillette, and Dream11, among others.

As the popularity of women's cricket grows, sponsors are increasingly investing in players like Rodrigues, understanding their great young appeal and social media presence.

Rodrigues' achievement is not exclusive to cricket. Before truly committing to the sport, she represented Maharashtra in under-17 hockey and excelled in a variety of other sports during her childhood.